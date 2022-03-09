Sharran Srivatsaa joins ARC Multifamily Group as Partner

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARC Multifamily Group, a premier real estate private equity company that is focused on building an unmatched portfolio of multifamily assets in North America, announced today that real estate whiz kid Sharran Srivatsaa has joined the company as a partner.

A 4-time Inc. 500 entrepreneur, Sharran grew Beverly Hills-based California real estate powerhouse Teles Properties by over 10x in 5 years to $3.4 Billion in sales and its eventual sale to Douglas Elliman DOUG.

"Sharran has been an advisor to my family and ARC from the very beginning and he brings Wall Street deal structuring experience, silicon valley technology experience, and deep real estate investing and business operating experience to ARC," said Robert Pereira, Managing Partner of ARC Multifamily Group.



In addition to 5 exits in the last 19 years, Sharran's resume includes Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, founding and operating multiple technology companies, and private equity.

He is currently an advisor to several public company CEOs, top private companies, and investment funds.

Sharran competed on the professional tennis tour and was Academic All-American at Luther College , where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He also received his MBA with Honors from Vanderbilt University .

As part of the company's executive team and board of directors, Sharran will drive the company's growth and expansion into new markets and launch key investor partnerships.

-- ARC Multifamily Group is a premier real estate private equity firm based in Newport Beach, California focused on the acquisition and management of value-added properties including apartment complexes, student housing and co-living facilities across the southeast and the southwest United States.

