good natured Products Inc. Announces US Patent-Pending Innovation, GoodGuard™

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") GDNP, a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to announce it has filed for patent protection of its novel tamper evident design, GoodGuard™, optimized for compostable and biobased materials and only available from good natured®.

This unique US patent pending packaging innovation comes at a time when food safety and chain-of-custody security is at an all-time high and expected to grow in importance given the proliferation of grocery and restaurant delivery and take-out industries, like Uber Eats, Instacart and Door Dash. California passed a bill in 2020, requiring restaurants to use tamper evident packaging when using third-party food delivery services.[1] The Company anticipates more states to follow and will be poised to offer this earth-friendly solution when the market needs it the most.

GoodGuard™ dual-sided tamper evident containers will be available in both commercially compostable PLA and curbside recyclable Bio-PET, both of which make use of renewable, plant-based materials to deliver an industry leading and exclusive assortment of tamper evident food packaging in the US and Canada.

These multi-purpose tamper evident containers will be available in 6 versatile sizes including 8, 12, 16, 24, 32 and 48oz and have all the features that good natured® is known for including durable plant-based materials, leak resistance, stackability and enhanced product visibility. In addition, this US patent pending design includes an intuitive feature with no tear-away strips or small pieces that can escape waste/recycling streams to accumulate in land and marine environments.

"I am particularly proud of our R&D and Engineering team at good natured® and their passion to create real-world solutions that meet the needs of both the environment and our customers," stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "By developing a wide assortment of high frequency products and packaging, we're able to drive out the adoption of renewable, plant-based materials more quickly than if we focused on a single niche. Ultimately, it's less risky for our business model and more beneficial for the environment."

"With the acquisitions of Shepherd Thermoforming, IPF and Ex-Tech Plastics, our growing technical team now includes in-house expertise in plant-based materials, tooling technology and emerging processing capabilities," stated Michel Labonte, CTO at good natured®. "Our technical team loves a good challenge and developed an innovative new packaging design and processing technique that takes into account the technical specifications of PLA to deliver a strong, safe packaging solution that's made from plants, not petroleum."

For more information visit: https://goodnaturedproducts.com/collections/tamper-evident-food-packaging

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at: investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

[1] – https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201920200AB3336

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis – Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement.

When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on our current estimates, expectations, and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Good Natured Products