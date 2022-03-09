Molson site: the former brewery's heritage will be showcased

The iconic Molson clock and sign will remain part of Montréal's skyline

Images available here

MONTRÉAL, March 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Selection Group–MONTONI–Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ Consortium is pleased to present the preliminary vision of the redevelopment project for the former Molson Brewery site. The central theme of the first phase of this nearly 6-million-square-foot historic mixed-use project in downtown Montréal will be showcasing the legacy and heritage of the Îlot des Voltigeurs, the oldest part of the site. Several iconic elements of the former brewery, including the clock, the Molson sign and the chimney, as well as the new Molson Coors' administrative offices, will be an integral part of the development concept.

By highlighting this heritage, the Consortium aims to create a dynamic, innovative and diversified living environment while ensuring the sustainability of the existing Îlot des Voltigeurs built environment. It seeks to open the site to the surrounding areas and to create views towards the St. Lawrence River. The proposed concept preserves a cascading silhouette around the highest point, the iconic Molson Tower.

To generate vibrant, mixed-use activity, the Consortium proposes to create quality pedestrian-friendly spaces that will be accessible to all Montrealers and to incorporate heritage and archeological remnants.

A process supported by experts

When the Consortium acquired the site in 2019, it expressed a clear vision and desire to showcase the rich history of this jewel of the metropolis. The redevelopment of such a complex and historic site requires an exhaustive analysis of the heritage features of the building complexes and of the potential for enhancing the site's existing structures.

Accordingly, the Consortium has since then conducted a thorough analysis of all of the land, guided by the ambition to revive the identity of the former Molson Brewery's original site, the Îlot des Voltigeurs, along with its multiple historical strata, and enhance this Montréal industrial heritage site of national significance.

To this end, the Consortium joined forces with several experts, including the urban planning consultancy BC2, Sid Lee Architecture, the archeology firm Arkéos and architect Luce Lafontaine, a consultant in the conservation of built heritage. The Consortium also consulted close to 50 organizations in the area to identify the community's needs and concerns.

Extensive work was carried out on each Îlot des Voltigeurs building over the past two years to assess various heritage criteria, including historical, architectural, social and usage values. This study is supporting and guiding the redevelopment concept for Îlot des Voltigeurs.

Positive response to the project redevelopment concept

Following Molson's move to its new facilities on Montréal's South Shore and after nearly two years of work and study, the Consortium presented the Îlot des Voltigeurs redevelopment concept to Ville-Marie borough's Comité consultatif d'urbanisme (urban planning advisory committee—CCU) last month. The concept, which meets the criteria of the Programme particulier d'urbanisme (special urban planning program—PPU), received a positive response from the CCU. The Consortium is continuing its efforts aimed at developing the final project for the entire site by maintaining an open dialogue with project stakeholders, as well as with Molson Coors for the construction of its future administrative offices.

A lively neighbourhood combining the heritage of the past and modernity

The entire site of the former Molson Brewery has the potential to incorporate up to 6,000 residential units to establish a vibrant and inclusive intergenerational neighbourhood as well as more than 1 million square feet of commercial and office space that will create a major employment and innovation hub for the city. The Consortium also plans to integrate a civic area that will incorporate the lands belonging to the Société d'habitation et de développement de Montréal. The site revitalization provides a unique opportunity for Montréal to acquire an ideal and visionary development project of international calibre that reflects the values of the community and meets the needs of Montrealers.

Next step

To begin preparing the Îlot des Voltigeurs, including making room for public spaces on the ground, the silos will be taken down over the coming weeks. Two of these silos, the oldest of which dates back to 1973, will be preserved and featured in the project.

Quotes

"We are really proud to be laying the foundations of this great project today, which is excellent news for Montréal and will contribute to its vitality. We are opening up the site to Ville-Marie, where a new residential area for all types of households will take shape, including features such as a park overlooking the river and a lively public area for all Montrealers."

- Normand Bélanger, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"Selection Group is honoured to be contributing to the design of a truly innovative living environment surrounding this Québec industrial gem by building nearly 6,000 residential units. We want to give Montrealers a vibrant full-service neighbourhood that combines quality of life and environmental consciousness. We will ensure that this project will be exemplary and incorporates the unique characteristics of Montréal and Molson's rich history."

- Réal Bouclin, Founding President and CEO, Selection Group

"It is a privilege for us to participate in the creation of a new neighbourhood that will honour the legacy and history of the former Molson Brewery. We want to make this a world-class living environment that will contribute to Montréal's reputation as one of the world's most beautiful cities, while offering future generations of Montrealers a vibrant new environment on the shores of the St. Lawrence River that will be unique to the city."

- Dario Montoni, President, MONTONI

About Selection Group

Selection Group is an international leader in the creation of intergenerational living environments, which leverages its real estate platform to invest in innovative solutions and avant-garde multigenerational projects that improve residents' quality of life. Selection Group's intergenerational vision and unique vertically integrated structure are key drivers of its continued geographic expansion and the diversification of its real estate products, which target young people, families, and retirees. Selection Group has managed to maintain a customer satisfaction rate of 95% year after year amidst tremendous growth, due to the commitment of nearly 5,000 dedicated employees across Quebec. Selection Group, whose head office is located in Laval, now has more than 70 housing complexes in operation, under construction and in development in Canada and the United States and assets valued at more than $5 billion. For more information please visit: www.groupeselection.com.

About MONTONI

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 500 projects representing more than 20 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 22 million square feet under development. Proud holder of the Canada's Best-Managed Companies designation for more than 20 years, Montoni Group has secured itself a prime position holding large land portfolios in the Greater Montréal region. The company distinguishes itself by offering a full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management. A LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has more than 4.5 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings. For more information: www.groupemontoni.com/en/.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ helps drive economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at December 31, 2021, the Fonds immobilier had 54 projects worth $4.9 billion in development or construction that will create some 40,000 jobs, along with 84 portfolio properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and $146 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

For more information, visit https://redeveloppementmolson.com/en/.

SOURCE Consortium