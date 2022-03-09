/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault and partners to make an announcement on the remediation of Randle Reef/

HAMILTON, ON, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, along with the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable David Piccini, Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, his worship Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of Hamilton, and her worship Marianne Meed Ward (TBC), Mayor of Burlington, will hold a press conference on the remediation of Randle Reef followed by a media tour.
Event:
Press conference
Date:
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. (EST)
Location:
HOPA Ports, 60 Evans McKeil Way, Hamilton, Ontario L8L 6B6
Event:
Media tour
Date:
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Time:
9:45 a.m. (EST)
Location:
HOPA Ports, 60 Evans McKeil Way, Hamilton, Ontario L8L 6B6
IMPORTANT: Media are required to register no later than 6 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, March 8, by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to participate.
To ensure safety during the site tour, media will be required to bring their own protective footwear and a life jacket. However, these are not required for the press conference.
Upon arrival, media will follow a COVID prescreening requirement and visitors will also have to sign in.
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
