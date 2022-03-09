Tradeshift Announced as Winner of First Annual Perceptions Analytics Award for Most Reliable Network

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tradeshift, home to the world's fastest-growing e-invoicing and accounts payable automation network, has won the first annual Perceptions Analytics Award for Most Reliable Network.

Created by Receivable Savvy, the leading provider of proprietary research and content to master order-to-cash, the Perceptions Analytics Award is an opportunity for the company to recognize outstanding work done by electronic invoicing solution providers. The award also highlights the value real electronic invoicing users, those supplier organizations participating in the Perceptions Analytics study, receive from the solution providers they use.

"Enterprise software tends to do a pretty terrible job of delivering anything approaching a value-proposition to suppliers, said Christian Lanng, CEO and co-founder, Tradeshift. "We built Tradeshift with a seller-first philosophy because we understood that what works for buyers needs to work for sellers.

"I'm a big fan of Ernie and what he is doing at Receivables Savvy to ensure the needs of the supplier community remain central in any discussion around the benefits case for digitalization. This award means a lot to us and will spur us on to continue building the world's best network for buyers and sellers."

The first truly interactive dashboard available to suppliers, customers, and third-party solution providers, Perceptions Analytics contains unbiased responses from large, midsize, and small supplier organizations in dozens of categories on solution provider performance. With thousands of data combinations, subscribers can see precisely how solution providers perform in categories segmented by industry, revenue size, invoice volume, and more.

"We are delighted to present the award for Most Reliable Network to Tradeshift," said Ernie Martin, Founder and CEO of Receivable Savvy. "Tradeshift does exceptional work connecting suppliers and customers to foster the sharing of critical business documents and streamline the invoicing process. This results in fast, reliable invoicing to customers as well as facilitating faster payment from customers."

Receivable Savvy has plans to launch additional Perceptions Analytics categories in 2022, highlighting the work done by payment and accounts receivable automation solution providers.

To learn more about Receivable Savvy and its Perceptions Analytics Research Portal, visit https://receivablesavvy.com/order-to-cash-portal/ and register for a 7-day, no-obligation trial.

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift is a market leader in e-invoicing and accounts payable automation and an innovator in supplier financing and B2B marketplaces. Its cloud-based platform helps buyers and suppliers digitize invoice processing, automate accounts payable workflows and scale without limit.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tradeshift's vision is to connect every company in the world, creating economic opportunity for all. Today, the Tradeshift platform is home to the world's fastest-growing network of buyers and sellers operating in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit https://tradeshift.com/.

About Receivable Savvy

Receivable Savvy helps supplier organizations master the Order-to-Cash process by maximizing revenue through proprietary research, best practice content, and insight from subject matter experts.

Founded in 2015, the Receivable Savvy mission is to cultivate knowledge and understanding among suppliers while delving into their habits, practices, and preferences. Receivable Savvy strives to be the primary source of financial supply chain information for Accounts Receivable professionals focused on key elements of the Order-to-Cash process.

Receivable Savvy helps its members understand issues around customer master data, order management, credit management, invoicing, accounts receivable, payment, collections management, invoice financing, and cash application. For more information, visit https://receivablesavvy.com.

