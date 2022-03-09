ChipMOS to Present at 2022 BAML Asia Pacific TMT Conference

HSINCHU, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") IMOS, an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it will present virtually to institutional investors at the 2022 BAML Asia Pacific Telecom, Media & Technology Conference from Monday, March 14 to Friday, March 18, 2022.
Management from the Company, including Jesse Huang, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations, will discuss the Company's recent financial results, business trends and growth opportunities. The Company's latest investor update is available on the investor relations' section of its website at www.chipmos.com.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") IMOS (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.
