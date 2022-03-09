Sojern and Oaky Partner to Help Hoteliers Drive Direct Bookings and Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a digital marketing platform built for travel marketers, and Oaky, a market-leading automated upselling solution for hotels, today announced a new collaboration to help hotels around the world drive direct bookings.
"Sojern is committed to helping our clients not only achieve maximum occupancy through targeted digital marketing, but also collaborate with the right partners. Our relationship with Oaky will maximize the revenue opportunity of every booking with their market-leading upsell and cross-sell proposition. Together we are focused on driving value for a hotel's direct channel," said Josh Beckwith, Managing Director, Global Strategic Accounts, Sojern.
The organizations have joined forces to leverage each other's strengths. Sojern can attract qualified traffic and influence travelers to book direct on a hotel website. Oaky's hyper-personalized, automated upselling engine helps hotels drive additional profit by delivering a superior guest experience.
"Today, more than ever, the hotel industry needs technology providers who drive profitability and strengthen revenue strategies for hotel businesses. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Sojern. Two companies, one common goal: help hotels take their direct revenue strategy to the next level," said Clément Dénarié, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, Oaky.
Both companies have been recognized by Hotel Tech Report. Sojern was a finalist in the Metasearch and Ad Tech Category 2022 and awarded a Certificate of Excellence. Oaky was named 2022's #1 Upselling Software for the 5th consecutive year.
Ultimately the goal is mutually beneficial—reach customers across multichannel media solutions like search, metasearch, Facebook and display to increase direct sales and long-term profitability.
About Sojern
Sojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. Thousands of hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.
About Oaky
Oaky is a hyper-personalized and automated upsell engine that helps hotels boost revenue through enriched guest experience and branding. Browsing from best-selling upsell offers, hoteliers can add personalized guest-facing deals in a few clicks, and promote them through perfectly timed guest communication. Oaky is trusted by innovative hotels, groups and chains across the globe, including the ONYX Hospitality Group & Radisson Hotel Group.
SOURCE Sojern
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.