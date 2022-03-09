Collegium ANNOUNCES MERGER OF two association management firms

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegium is pleased to announce that SBI Association Management (SBI), headquartered in Seattle, has merged with LoBue & Majdalany Association Management (L&M), based in San Francisco. The combined entities will operate under the name SBI Association Management. SBI is a full-service association management company accredited by the AMC Institute and is owned by Collegium, the privately held parent company of professional services firms exclusively serving the nonprofit sector.
At launch, SBI President Alope Pardee said, "We are thrilled by this opportunity to expand our reach and welcome the L&M team and clients to SBI. The additional executive expertise and experience that this merger brings will only amplify our impact." The merger adds a variety of national association clients in the technology and healthcare sectors to SBI's current portfolio of regional, national, and international associations.
"This merger is part of our overall strategy to strengthen this important sector," says Craig Leach, Founder and CEO of Collegium. "We continue to be interested in AMCs looking to join the ranks of Collegium to further deepen and broaden the services we offer."
L&M President & CEO Michael LoBue, CAE, will transition to a new role with Collegium, while Michael Majdalany, CAE, Vice President & COO of L&M will become the Managing Director of the SBI San Francisco office. Majdalany said, "Joining SBI will enable us to expand both the depth and breadth of the services we bring to our clients, while delivering the same personalized attention and association expertise L&M is known for."
SBI will continue to operate independently, with expanded resources available through Collegium. In the long term, Collegium will explore opportunities to integrate operations with a goal to enhance and expand services to the association community overall.
About Collegium
Collegium is the privately held parent company to select best-in-class professional services firms exclusively serving the nonprofit sector. Collegium partner companies deliver unparalleled, integrated consulting services to nonprofits around the globe. Collegium is organized into five core pillars of professional services: fundraising; management & strategy; talent recruitment & development; branding & communications; and technology & data.
For more information, visit www.collegiumpartners.com
About SBI Association Management
SBI Association Management is known for providing innovative technology solutions, marketing, event management, financial, and executive services to manage and grow member-based professional societies and associations. For more than 40 years, SBI has provided strategic counsel and managed the day-to-day operations of its client organizations so their members can thrive.
For more information, visit www.sbims.com.
LoBue & Majdalany Association Management
LoBue & Majdalany (L&M) has assisted diverse group of industry trade associations and professional societies in reaching their full potential for 29 years. L&M has provided critical advice, counsel, and services to associations to serve their management and operational needs and has been a Charter Accredited AMC since 2004.
