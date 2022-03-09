Now Launching, The Binge Project's is a personalized TV recommendation website/app - Find your next Binge

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The now launched Binge Project is the newest social networking obsession. Instagram is great for photos, Twitter is terrific for sharing thoughts, and TikTok is a truly brilliant source of videos; The Binge Project is the latest must-join social media platform dedicated to one very special subject: TV.

The Binge Project is an online platform created to bring TV fans from around the world together, giving them a place to rate and review shows, discover streaming sites' hidden gems, and recommend their favorite series to friends and families.

The newly-launched site is already home to hundreds of television lovers, who can use TBP as a resource for all things on-screen – including information about upcoming premieres, and top rated shows.

March marks the two year anniversary of the pandemic lockdowns and with that peoples behavior has completely changed. People are spending a lot more time indoors, TBP has quickly become home to a diverse community of members from across the globe who have used the site to make socially-distanced TV recommendations to their loved ones, and to find new shows to binge.

And now that winter months are here – what better time to sign up to the site and discover a host of shows that will get people through the chilly season, whether huddling around a TV with family at home, or enjoying a solo binge-watching session on a laptop.

Prepare to be flooded with brilliant binge-watching recommendations.

