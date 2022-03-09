USD 138.82 billion growth in Leather and Allied Products Market | High growth opportunity in footwear segment | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leather and allied products market size is expected to increase by USD 138.82 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to observe significant growth in the footwear segment. The increasing demand for outdoor boots from army professionals, bikers, and voyagers is creating significant growth opportunities for leather and allied products manufacturers in the footwear segment.

The full report on the leather and allied products market offers detailed insights about the exact market size, YOY growth rates, and the growth opportunities for each business segment.

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The vendors operating in this market are investing heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing leather and allied products. Vendors are also differentiating themselves majorly based on the quality and offer various quality-driven products.

adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Belmarel srl, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Furgamurga, Gap Inc., HandM Group, Hermes International SA, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Prada SpA, PVH Corp., and Ralph Lauren Corp. are some of the dominant market participants.

The high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisions, increase in online retail sales, and design and material innovation leading to product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, rising labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices, stringent laws regarding the usage of leather, and the presence of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Leather and Allied Products Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Leather and Allied Products Market is segmented as below:

Product

Footwear



Luggage, Bags, Wallets, and Purses



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

By product, the footwear segment will generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased adoption and wide applicability of ankle boots on different types of apparel. In addition, the growing fashion-conscious women population and the increasing number of fashion and glamour events will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. Factors such as growing awareness about original and branded products, increased reach of premium and international leather and allied product brands, and improving purchasing power of consumers are driving the growth of the leather and allied products market in APAC. In addition, growth of the fashion industry led by the increased number of fashion show events coupled with the rising use, promotions, and endorsement of fashion products, such as leather and allied product, by celebrities, especially from the entertainment industries has been driving the growth of the regional market.

Leather and Allied Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist leather and allied products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the leather and allied products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the leather and allied products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of leather and allied products market vendors

Leather And Allied Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 138.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Belmarel srl, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Furgamurga, Gap Inc., HandM Group, Hermes International SA, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Prada SpA, PVH Corp., and Ralph Lauren Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

