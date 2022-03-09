USD 3.99 billion growth in Medical Tapes and Bandages Market | Hospitals segment to account for maximum growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical tapes and bandages market size is expected to increase by USD 3.99 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period. The market will observe substantial growth in the hospitals segment owing to increased hospitalization rates. Also, the availability of reimbursement policies that cover the treatment of pressure ulcers in hospital settings will foster the market growth in the hospitals segment.

Our full report on the medical tapes and bandages market offers a comprehensive analysis of the market size, growth variance, YOY growth rates, and future growth opportunities for market players.

Download a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report.

Technavio analyzes the medical tapes and bandages market by end-user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care centers, and home care) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The hospitals segment accounted for the maximum share of the market. Hospitals have dedicated emergency departments that offer specialized services through physicians, nurses, and other healthcare practitioners. They offer treatments and perform invasive, minimally invasive, and non-invasive surgical procedures, which makes hospitals major end-users of wound care products such as medical tapes and bandages. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the growth contribution from the North American market will be significant during the forecast period. The regional market is majorly led by the US, which is home to a number of major vendors such as 3M Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc, and Cardinal Health Inc. In addition, the number of community hospitals in the US has increased significantly over the years. This has increased the availability of emergency departments across the country, which is driving the growth of the regional market.

Get highlights on other key segments in the market. Download a Free Sample Report

The rising number of surgical procedures worldwide is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the medical tapes and bandages market during the forecast period. The rising number of diseases and injuries has increased the demand for surgical care globally. Every year about 550,000-600,000 knee replacement procedures are performed in the US alone. This number is projected to increase by 170%-190% by 2030. Similarly, in low and middle-income countries about 10%-11% of the population is affected by site infection post-surgical procedures. The rising prevalence of such conditions is increasing the demand for surgical care, which is increasing the consumption of medical tapes and bandages at hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers, thereby driving the growth of the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The medical tapes and bandages market report covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast AS

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG

maxingvest AG

McKesson Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Milliken and Co.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Nichiban Co. Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith and Nephew plc

SAN NUTRITION PVT. LTD.

Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

Medline Industries Inc.

Related Reports:

First Aid Kit Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hospital Stretchers Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, maxingvest AG, McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Milliken and Co., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Nichiban Co. Ltd., Nitto Denko Corp., Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, SAN NUTRITION PVT. LTD., Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd., and Medline Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ambulatory care centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Ambulatory care centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ambulatory care centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Ambulatory care centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ambulatory care centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Home care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Home care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Home care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 94: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 96: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun Melsungen AG

. Braun Melsungen AG Exhibit 98: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 99: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 100: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 101: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 103: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Exhibit 108: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 113: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 maxingvest AG

Exhibit 118: maxingvest AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: maxingvest AG - Business segments



Exhibit 120: maxingvest AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: maxingvest AG - Segment focus

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 122: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Milliken and Co.

Exhibit 127: Milliken and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Milliken and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Milliken and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Milliken and Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Nitto Denko Corp.

Exhibit 131: Nitto Denko Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Nitto Denko Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Nitto Denko Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Nitto Denko Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 135: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 138: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-3-99-billion-growth-in-medical-tapes-and-bandages-market--hospitals-segment-to-account-for-maximum-growth--technavio-301498139.html

SOURCE Technavio