The NPD Group Announces Its 9th Annual Home Industry Performance Awards During The Inspired Home Show

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group announced its ninth annual industry performance awards during The Inspired Home Show, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago, March 5-7. Awards were presented by NPD's Home practice to the small appliances and housewares (non-electrics) brands in the U.S. with the largest dollar share increase among key categories in 2021, compared to 2020, according to NPD's Retail Tracking Service. Awards were also presented to leaders in the primary industry segments tracked across North America, recognizing brands with the most significant dollar/pesos share increase in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.
"Throughout the pandemic, the home industry has been there for consumers, making a challenging situation better," said Lora Morsovillo, president of NPD's U.S. Home practice. "I'm proud of what our industry has accomplished in terms of innovation and meeting consumer demands and needs and am pleased to recognize those companies that led the industry in these accomplishments."
For a complete list of winners, click here.
NPD offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients grow their businesses in a changing world. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.
