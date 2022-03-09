Pediatric Cardiologist, Dr. Donald Putman of Essex County Named NJ Top Doc

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Donald Putman for 2021. Dr. Putman is a board certified pediatric cardiologist based in Livingston, New Jersey at Metro Pediatric Cardiology Associates, PC.
"At Metro Pediatric Cardiology we take pride in not just the care of our patients but our availability and rapid responsiveness to our colleagues and referring physicians," says Dr. Putman.
Dr. Putman is also currently on staff at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Clara Mass Hospital, Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, Morristown Memorial Hospital, Overlook Hospital and Hackettstown Community Hospital.
He is continually recognized for delivering exemplary care with an upbeat engaging approach.
Dr. Putman offers pediatric cardiology office consultations for fetal echocardiography, congenital heart disease and suspected acquired heart disease in infants, children, adolescents and young adults.
To learn more about Dr. Donald Putman and Metro Pediatric Cardiology Associates, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/metropediatriccardiologynj/
