iaedp™ Foundation 2022 Virtual Symposium Offering Core Courses On Demand

PEKIN, Ill., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp.com), recognized for excellence in first-quality education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, will offer the highly popular Core Courses needed for Certification or the Educational Designation during the iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium.

To register for the Core Courses offered during the iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium, visit https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/2022VirtualSymposium. For additional information about the iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium, visit iaedp.com (iaedp.com).

The 2022 iaedp™ Symposium will be a virtual platform with an on-demand schedule from April 1 – June 30, providing participants three full months to complete the Core Courses.

The courses are offered as a stand-alone registration from the 2022 Virtual Symposium registration for $375, or combined with a full 2022 Virtual Symposium registration for $250, for a total registration fee of $800.



Core Courses only, with no 2022 Virtual Symposium registration, is $375.

Full 2022 Virtual Symposium registration with Core Courses is $800.

Full 2022 Virtual Symposium registration (with no Core Courses) is $550.

The Core Courses may be taken to satisfy the requirements for the Associate Designee (formerly Educational Designation), Certification or may be taken simply as a refresher. If an individual is pursuing certification, all other prerequisites regarding education, experience and supervision apply.

This Core Course track also is appropriate for professionals who are new to the field to receive a comprehensive introduction to eating disorders treatment.

Both the Associate Designee and Certification require a successful completion of a written final examination.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp.com) has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.

