DOBOT Unveils Second-Generation M1 Pro Collaborative Robot at iREX 2022 in Tokyo

SHENZHEN, China, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOBOT, a world-leading provider of intelligent robotic solutions, is showcasing a rich collection of robots along with the unveiling of its second-generation SCARA collaborative robot, the M1 Pro, at the International Robot Exhibition 2022 (iREX 2022) being held from March 9-12, 2022 in Tokyo with the theme "the way towards friendlier society, bridged by robots."
The DOBOT M1 Pro is a new SCARA collaborative robot with excellent human-machine collaboration and safety features compared to conventional robotic arms. It is perfect for wide range of applications in lightweight industry, communication, and consumer electronics, such as pick-and-place, gluing, assembly, other light industrial needs, and higher education.
DOBOT M1 Pro Essential Features and Advantages:
- Fast Performance
Integrated controller and robot arm design enable plug and play and saves the process of connections. The maximum joint speed can reach 180°/s, and the cycle time is 0.46s, making the M1 Pro collaborative robot time-saving.
- Reliability and Safety
M1 Pro collaborates with human operators without any safety risk. The front part of the arm is 40% narrower than a traditional industrial robotic arm, effectively limiting damage to the machine.
- Easy Operation
M1 Pro supports wireless control on different devices with multiple programming options. It simplifies the testing and programming processes.
- Smart Performance
Designed for intelligent integration, M1 Pro saves on installation time. DOBOT M1 Pro maintains smoothness and guarantees consistent production, for example, in the gluing application.
Previously impossible tasks have been realized through robotics applications since the rapid technological breakthrough of recent years. Although manufacturers develop various robotics solutions, but few have gained the support of its enthusiasts in both industrial and educational robots as DOBOT has achieved.
After DOBOT's launch of the M1 Pro SCARA robot at the International Robot Exhibition 2022, the M1 Pro will officially go on sale worldwide. DOBOT distributors will help customers place orders globally and ship M1 Pro collaborative robots on time.
About DOBOT
Founded in 2015 in China, DOBOT is a world-leading intelligent robotic arm provider for manufacturing, commerce, engineering, education, etc. DOBOT is customer-centric, values independent innovation, and has over 686 patents and 34 PCTs. Today, DOBOT's products are exported to more than 100 countries with a cumulative shipment of over 55,000 units.
SOURCE DOBOT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.