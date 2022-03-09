LexisNexis Reimagines Legal Intelligence with the Launch of Lexis+ UK

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of legal information and analytics, has announced the official launch of Lexis+ UK. This feature-rich tech solution gives legal professionals access to advanced research, technology-aided insights and practical guidance, all in one easy-to-use ecosystem.

Lexis+ UK brings together the UK's largest legal research database, containing unique content such as Halsbury's Laws of England, Stair Memorial Encyclopaedia and Atkins's Court Forms and combines these with specialist practitioner texts, the most complete collection of enriched Case law in the UK and the power of the market-leading LexisNexis Practical Guidance content. The simplified layout cleanly emphasises essential information and tasks, making it faster and simpler for lawyers, knowledge professionals and students to get to the answers they need.

For the first time, this enormous collection of legal intelligence can be effortlessly accessed through one powerful search. Search Term Maps let users visually pinpoint key sections of content, cases and documents, jumping straight to the most relevant parts. Search Trees graphically illustrate how search terms are applied, making it simple to find what users need. Lexis+ Answers uses AI-powered technology to analyse natural language questions and offer immediate answers.

Lexis+ offers a range of innovative tools and features that make accessing legal content faster and easier. Legislative Timeline graphically presents amendments to a Legislative Act so lawyers can see at a glance what has changed and when. Pinned Sources give one-click access to regularly consulted publications, taking users straight to the relevant points in texts. Lexis+ has been built with collaboration in mind, Work Folders provide dynamic workspaces that can be shared with colleagues, holding user-generated document annotations and information.

"We are delighted to launch Lexis+ in the UK," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis UK and North America. "Its intuitive and powerful user experience has already proven invaluable in other markets around the world."

"In today's climate," Fitzpatrick continued, "Lawyers increasingly rely on technologies that make them more effective, efficient and informed practitioners. Lexis+ is a bold step forward in providing lawyers with solutions that integrate into their workflow, improve their productivity and their ability to deliver timely and strategic counsel."

Over the months ahead, LexisNexis will continue to add new features, content and product integrations to Lexis+ to ensure an optimal experience is provided to all users and all customer segments. This will include Legal News Hub, an integrated presentation of news from the industry-leading and authoritative MLex and Law360 brands, which are uniquely available from LexisNexis.

Jeff Pfeifer, Chief Product Officer, LexisNexis UK and North America commented, "Lexis+ UK has been designed for the ways that lawyers work. Deeply integrated product components, cutting-edge technologies and modern design elements put LexisNexis applications, content and data that lawyers need right at their fingertips."

Pfeifer continued, "Regardless of where or how a user starts a legal task, they will be guided to the information that best addresses their legal question. By taking a customer-centric approach to product development, Lexis+ UK delivers a premium legal research experience that is powerful, intuitive and easy to use."

For more information on Lexis+ UK, visit http://www.lexisnexis.co.uk/lexis-plus/media-enquiries.html.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

