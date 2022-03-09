DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Dubai, the leading global platform for art and artists from the Middle East and Global South, returns to Madinat Jumeirah Dubai from 11-13 March 2022 (previews 9 and 10 March).
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9023251-art-dubai-opens-largest-edition-to-date-today-wednesday-9-march/.
Art Dubai 2022 features over 100 Contemporary and Modern galleries from more than 40 countries across four main gallery sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba and Art Dubai Digital. The programme includes a series of ambitious new commissions by internationally renowned artists; ground-breaking group exhibitions and world-class education and talks programmes.
Art Dubai's 15th edition will be the fair's most ambitious and extensive to date and further reinforces Dubai's emergence as an international hub for art and culture and a major contributor to global conversations about contemporary art.
Art Dubai 2022 includes more than 30 first-time participants, and over 50% of the gallery programme is drawn from the Global South, reaffirming the fair's position as the leading marketplace and meeting point for art and artists from this region. New for 2022 is the debut of Art Dubai Digital, that provides a comprehensive, 360-degree introduction to this fast-developing landscape, examining the context out of which NFTs, cryptocurrency, video art and virtual reality (VR) have grown since the rise of digital art in the 1980s.
Art Dubai is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Art Dubai is held in partnership with A.R.M. Holding. The lead partner of the fair is Swiss Wealth Management Group Julius Baer. The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is the fair's strategic partner. Bybit is the lead partner of Art Dubai Digital.
View the list of galleries participating in Art Dubai 2022 here.
Art Dubai's Artistic Director, Pablo del Val, commented:
"For 15 years, Art Dubai has been a place to discover and celebrate new trends, creating and facilitating conversations, and demonstrating the strength of creative output across the Global South. That so much of the programme is drawn from the Global South highlights the increased interest in and appetite for collecting non-Western art, the strengthening of the gallery scene beyond the traditional centres of the art world, and the role Art Dubai plays as a truly global art fair."
