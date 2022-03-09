Captario Launches Professional Services to Further Enable Strategic Decision-Making in Drug Development

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Captario, the life science SaaS-platform decision analytics company, announces the launch of Professional Services to further enable strategic decision-making throughout the drug development process.
The Captario proprietary SaaS-platform, SUM® (Strategic Uncertainty Management), is a purpose-built decision analytics tool developed by former pharma professionals who saw a need for proactive, faster, and informed business decisions. Through the use of the SUM® tool, customers can model an end-to-end drug development cycle, account for developmental uncertainty, have access to real-time insights across functional silos, and run countless what-if simulations in a sandbox environment that enables superior decision-making.
Customers now have access to the just launched Professional Services, which serve as extensions of the already existing SUM® subscription alternative, and are being offered in two separate ways:
- In conjunction with a subscription to the SUM® platform, enhancing the SaaS platform tools
- Independently as a project package to help new or existing customers create immediate decision value, all based on the analytical power of the SUM® technology
Captario CEO, Johannes Vänngård, says this about the new addition to the Captario offering: "It has always been our mission to make a major step-change in decision-making within pharma – and that's what SUM® does today. With a talented team that hold a variety of of essential competences such as advanced statistics, applied mathematics, data analytics, and decision theory, we feel confident that our Professional Services offering will further expand our ability to collaborate individually with customers and answer their most pressing and complex development questions."
The Captario Professional Services offering span the entire drug development life cycle from early-stage to late-stage projects and portfolio needs, and can help answer questions such as:
- What is the ideal study design to maximize project value and investment decisions?
- What is the best launch sequence across different markets?
- Can we achieve our long-term goals (e.g. revenue, profitability, value creation) with our current portfolio and already launched projects?
Professional Services further solidify that no matter where a pharma company is in its drug development journey, Captario can help – with a team that strives to make a positive impact on a global scale. As a testament to this, a Top 50 Pharma customer recently acknowledged: "The partnership with Captario has, since the beginning with a Proof of Concept, been outstanding… we only wish we had more vendor partnerships like this!"
About Captario
Captario AB develops and implements SUM™, a SaaS-based decision analytics platform for individual drug projects and portfolios. Captario SUM™ provides real-time answers and the ability to compare a vast magnitude of options based on visual modeling, cross-organizational workflow reporting, and cloud-based simulation, all gathered into one seamless solution.
http://www.captario.com
Media Contact
Oscar Hanson, Captario, 46 0705539980, oscar.hanson@captario.com
SOURCE Captario
