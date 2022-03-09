Aircraft Seating Market Size to Grow by USD 13.07 Billion| 33% of the growth to be contributed by Europe | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft seating market size is expected to grow by USD 13.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 18.74% during this period. The aircraft seating market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.



Aircraft Seating Market Segment Highlights



The aircraft seating market is segmented by aircraft type (commercial aircraft and military aircraft) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The commercial aircraft segment led the aircraft seating market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market growth during the forecast mainly owing to the increasing demand for air travel. Airline operators are increasingly procuring new aircraft while improving the cabin retrofitting operations on existing fleets to provide better services to passengers at affordable prices. Furthermore, cabin interior designers and MRO providers have been collaborating with airlines to design and integrate newer seat variants in the current aircraft fleet.

In terms of regional growth, Europe has been recorded to account for 33% of the overall market's growth during the forecast period. The consistent R&D investments in the aerospace domain will facilitate the aircraft seating market growth in Europe over the forecast period. France, Germany, and the UK are the key markets for aircraft seating market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and APAC.

Aircraft Seating Market Scope



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio categorizes the global aircraft seating market as a part of the global aerospace & defense market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the aircraft seating market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The report scope covers:

Vendor Highlights



The aircraft seating market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product quality, cost, and product innovation to compete in the market. Vendors are providing cost-effective and high-quality aircraft seating with the latest technologies and materials to survive and prosper in this competitive environment. Market players with a high level of innovation increased the adoption of new technologies and investment as per changing market trends can benefit from emerging opportunities and thrive in the long run.

Top Companies Mentioned with their offerings

ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd .: The company offers products such as economy class seating, domestic business class seating and leasing service.

.: The company offers products such as economy class seating, domestic business class seating and leasing service. Causeway Aero : The company offers aircraft seating such as economy class seating, full class seating, business class seating.

: The company offers aircraft seating such as economy class seating, full class seating, business class seating. Aviointeriors Spa : The company offers solutions for plane seats under the segments of economy class, premium economy, business class, first class. They also offer solutions for kits that are used to avoid close proximity among passengers.

: The company offers solutions for plane seats under the segments of economy class, premium economy, business class, first class. They also offer solutions for kits that are used to avoid close proximity among passengers. Collins Aerospace : The company offers innovative seating solutions for business jet and rotary-wing aircraft such as cabin attendant seating, business jet seating.

: The company offers innovative seating solutions for business jet and rotary-wing aircraft such as cabin attendant seating, business jet seating. Geven Spa: The company offers solutions for seats in commercial aircrafts, aircraft interiors like galley, lavatory and wardrobe. They also offer solutions for floor panels and thermoacoustic. The company offers aircraft seating that is comfortable, provides built-in reliability, highly functional, easy to maintain, and low in cost of ownership.

Aircraft Seating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 13.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.51 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd., Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Causeway Aero, Aviointeriors Spa, Collins Aerospace, EnCore Corporate Inc., Expliseat SAS, Geven Spa, JAMCO Corp., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd, Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd., RECARO Holding GmbH, Thales Group, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., TSI Seats Inc., ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH, Safran SA, and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

