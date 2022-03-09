New book teaches everything you need to know about cannabidiol (CBD) and opioid addiction

EL PASO, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jose Jones wants to assist in preventing the deaths of over 90,000 Americans per year from opioid over doses. Having worked as an opioid addiction counselor for over 40 years, he believes he has something to contribute after having successfully used CBD in the treatment of opioid addiction, especially in stopping the craving. It is for this reason he has written "CBD: For Healing Opioid Addiction" (published by Xlibris).

This handbook written with the intention of providing useful information to families and friends regarding the country's opioid (synthetic and natural) addiction epidemic. Specifically, it covers the following useful information: the opioid addiction history, ancient healing of addiction, history and research regarding the use of cannabidiol (CBD) for treating opioid addiction, our attempt to solve the epidemic through incarceration, healing and laws governing CBD, recommended doses of CBD for addiction treatment and other illnesses, the roles pharmaceutical companies have played in the production of these synthetic opioids, stories of several families and how they handled family members with this addiction sickness, and much more.

"This book will appeal to readers because many American families are desperate as to what to do with opioid addict in their family as well as friends. It does not provide medical advice. What it does do is share positive CBD use experiences from family members with opioid addiction in their families, and meaningful CBD research findings from well-known researchers. It offers a home remedy affordable solution to the opioid epidemic. A solution that any average American can use," Jones says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Jones answers, "The strength of the American family, especially mothers, and the use of natural healing like CBD are the real answers to this opioid epidemic. America has the science, and we know that treatment works, we just need more of it!"

"CBD: For Healing Opioid Addiction" was officially launched on Jan. 19, 2022. It can be purchased directly through https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/836984-cbd-for-healing-opioid-addiction.

About the Author

Jose Jones counts with over 40 years of experience in the field of opioid addiction treatment and rehabilitation. He also has two degrees, of which one is a Masters in Educational Psychology. He has received countless awards for developing creative opioid treatment programs.

