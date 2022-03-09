See the similarities between the CDC and how the Bible deals with infectious disease in new book

RALEIGH, N.C., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bishop Harvey Spencer examines how God gave his people specific instructions on how to fight the spread of an infectious disease in his new book "A Biblical Response to COVID-19" (published by Archway Publishing).

By studying the Bible, the author discovered it has information to share when it comes to fighting an infectious disease. He discusses how ancient Israel fought the spread of leprosy, that the Bible says about quarantining individuals who are sick or may be sick, and why some elected officials display a lack of leadership amid the pandemic. The author also examines what the Bible says about using face coverings, what the world has done to fight other outbreaks of disease, and similarities between COVID-19 and other deadly viruses.

"I want readers to understand that the Bible has already given us a solution on how to deal with an infectious disease. As Solomon said, there is nothing new under the sun," Spencer explains.

"A Biblical Response to COVID-19" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Biblical-Response-Covid-19-Bishop-Spencer/dp/1665719540.

"A Biblical Response to COVID-19"

By Bishop Harvey Spencer

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781665719544

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781665719551

E-Book | 112 pages | ISBN 9781665719568

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Bishop Harvey Spencer is the pastor and founder of Greater Love Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. He is also the founder of Love In Action, a Raleigh nonprofit community development organization, and the presiding prelate of North Carolina of the United Churches of God in Christ, based in Fairburn, Georgia. With a genuine heart to see the needs of God's people met, his personal motto is, "Don't worry. If you see something you can fix, do it, but if you can't, give it to God!" Spencer has also published "The Power of Forgiveness: The Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How."

