Lenell Robinson's new book "ManChild" is a relatable "hood" novel finally released to the streets and the author is excited that his book has been unleashed from prison

Lenell Robinson, who has been has been incarcerated in NYS DOCCS for over twenty-three years, has completed his new book "ManChild": an intriguing walk with ManChild through his hood and life to see how the game should go and perhaps the reader might learn something.

Robinson writes, "Things didn't go well for Rell for a few weeks. He missed his mother a lot. He was looked at funny in his neighborhood. People started to whisper that he might have had something to do with Jimmy's death. Jimmy had robbed a teenage kid for his drugs, and the kid shot him down days later. A lot of the people thought it was Rell. He told people, 'I don't even sell drugs.' A few weeks later, police caught the boy who killed Jimmy. Rell felt relieved to have his name cleared. All his homeboys were selling drugs for Bruce and called him a square because he didn't."

Published by Page Publishing, Lenell Robinson's riveting tale details how the author grew up on the streets of Rochester, New York.

Robinson is currently serving a twenty-two and a half to life sentence in a NY state prison. Dealing with the parole board now, Mr. Robinson wanted the story of Man-Child finally unleashed. He hopes readers enjoy his life's story and learn something too.

