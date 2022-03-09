Author Timothy E. Pace's new book "Enemies of God" is a Scripture-based exploration of sin, forgiveness, and retribution from the Pentecostal perspective

FLOWOOD, Miss., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Timothy E. Pace, a retired firefighter and itinerant Pentecostal minister who has served the Assembly of God both regionally and abroad for the past thirty years, has completed his new book "Enemies of God": a sober warning to those who might take God's infinite capacity for forgiveness for granted, and a message of hope for anyone struggling on their own faith journey.

The author writes, "We have often heard that 'God hates the sin but loves the sinner.' But is this an accurate statement? Does the scripture really bear that out? While there may be a small amount of truth to that statement, is this how God views those who oppose Him? If we take a deeper look into the truth of God's word, we may be surprised to find out that God's love is just as pure as His wrath.

The purpose of this book is not to provide the reader with a spiritual lightning strike every other sentence but to provide the reader with a warning concerning how we approach God. We must come to Him in humility and on His terms. We must have a reverential fear of the Lord because not only is He a God of grace and mercy, but He is also the righteous Judge who will render to every man what is due.

This book is intended to warn those who choose to disobey God and go their own way. But also, it is intended to give hope to the reader who may be struggling with their faith. God is a merciful God who forgives those who are of a contrite heart. He never turns anyone away who desires forgiveness and is willing to repent their sinful lifestyle to follow Christ. Those who call on His name will find peace and cleansing. Those who do not call on Christ will become an enemy to God."

Published by Page Publishing, Timothy E. Pace's engrossing book is a thought-provoking choice for avid Christian readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Enemies of God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing