Author Richard Bryant's new book "Who Killed the Black Businessman?" is an autobiographical coming-of-age tale of a Black business owner and the trials he faces

WEST COVINA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Bryant, a previously published author and professional photographer, has completed his new book "Who Killed the Black Businessman?": a personal and gripping narrative that highlights the difficulties faced by the author growing up during the sixties and the barriers to success that specifically affected black businessmen.

"This novel is about the death of Black business owners and the coming of age of a family headed by a seventeen -year-old boy," writes Bryant. "As we watch a young man's journey—all of his experiences in the sixties and the creation of a family in the seventies—and as we watch this elderly man in 2014, sitting here in the window, at this place and time, he wonders could his life have been better? Could he have dealt with racism and turmoil better? Just sitting here on his computer, looking out the window, writing a screenplay creates turmoil in the neighborhood. All of the crime and suffering that he is watching in front of him the neighborhood watch scenes to have a problem with a black man sitting in the window on a computer? That's a blast from the past when they did not want Black people to learn how to read; that is the situation that exists today. The elderly man begins to question his past judgment. Was everything that happened to him his fault? Was it all worth it?"

Published by Page Publishing, Richard Bryant's poignant and thought-provoking tale dares to ask difficult questions and doesn't shy away from every detail. As Bryant bares his soul within the pages of his work, he gives readers the insight of what it meant to be a Black business owner during the sixties. Despite his successes, Bryant constantly faces an uphill battle and ultimately wonders if all he has gone through has been worth it.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Who Killed the Black Businessman?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

