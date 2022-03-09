The GMP Certification Resource Center developed by InstantGMP and Partners, a GMP Educational Resource for Dietary Supplement, Kratom and Hemp/CBD Producers, is now live

CARY, N.C., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manufacturers who need Good Manufacturing Practices to make their products often need help in becoming GMP Certified. InstantGMP and its partners have created a GMP Certification Resource Center to provide that help. This website provides training videos, descriptions of the certification process and links to other resources. This is the one site for a comprehensive educational resource for GMP Certification readiness.

Training videos cover the essential elements of batch records, documentation, quality systems, facilities and equipment, and vendor qualification. These videos are based on the requirements specified in 21 CFR Part 111 for Dietary Supplements and Part 211 for Pharmaceuticals. The training was developed by a team of GMP experts with decades of experience in these industries. Anyone who is new to Good Manufacturing Practices can learn the basics in a few easy steps.

The GMP Compliance Partners section provides descriptions and links to services and firms that provide additional assistance in earning GMP Certification. InstantGMP, Inc. has developed software for GMP batch manufacturing. InstantGMP™ PRO is an all-in-one manufacturing and quality system that makes it easy to organize inventory and batch records, and to keep traceability and training up to date. The GMP Collective is revolutionizing how cannabis and hemp producers achieve success. They have a collective of subject matter experts that have married their knowledge in highly regulated industries with their passion and knowledge for cannabis. Orion GMP Solutions is the go-to GMP and Cannabis Quality consulting firm for integrating the science of cannabis chemotype to the user experience and ensuring cannabis substance and cannabis products meet rigorous specifications required to distribute into international markets. The Certify Consulting Group helps you achieve compliance and certification quickly and affordably with step-by-step guidance, training, and auditing.

The primary objective of the GMP Certification Resource Center is to provide public information and training courses for companies that are looking to be certified in Good Manufacturing Practices. We encourage anyone involved in GMP batch manufacturing to check it out.

About InstantGMP, Inc.

InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP"). The InstantGMP™ PRO software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for batch manufacturing and quality processes that keep all documentation organized in electronic format while providing for built-in quality checks and workflow processes that make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

