Katie Fowler's newly released "Bedtimes Stories from the Ocean" is a delightful children's work that explores key Christian tenets

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bedtimes Stories from the Ocean": a vibrant Christian work. "Bedtimes Stories from the Ocean" is the creation of published author Katie Fowler.

Fowler shares, "The Bedtime Stories from the Ocean is a cute book that teaches children about morals and family values. The ocean creatures have relatable situations that they solve with help from God and friends. This book shows children that the size of the child doesn't matter and that they are never alone in any situation. This book is inspired by my own children who taught me along the way that I always have someone looking out for me even when I didn't know God was there. My kids are always my inspirations and source of creativity. This book was created for kids who need help with self-esteem and faith."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katie Fowler's new book will entertain and engage the imagination as readers explore a series of imaginative tales.

Fowler shares in hopes of helping young believers to find a strong connection with their faith.

