New book shows how one man defeated racism with character and courage

PHOENIX, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fireman Down: The Story of African American Firefighter: Arthur Reese" (published by Archway Publishing) by Lee Shargel tells the story of an African American firefighter who bravely wears his uniform during a time of racial unrest and forced integration by the U.S. Government in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Arthur Reese was a decorated African American firefighter who volunteered to be the first black firefighter to integrate an all-white fire station that was a den of white racists in Charlotte, N.C. He was subjected to horrendous persecution and remained exemplary changing many of his white persecutors into his defenders.

"It tells the true story of one man's battle against his persecutors and how by his standing firm for his beliefs, changed the hearts and minds of those people who hated him only for the color of his skin," Shargel says, adding that he hopes it gives people "A different perspective on relations with those who may look different from us and deserve the same kind treatment."

"Fireman Down"

By Lee Shargel

About the Author

Lee Shargel is a screenwriter and creative writing instructor who is passionate about racial equality, empowerment, and the thought-provoking subjects of science and reality fiction. He is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and powerful motivational speaker. "Fireman Down" is his fourth novel.

