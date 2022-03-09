Harriet Sanders' new book "Ouch That Hurts" is a meaningful volume that encourages everyone to practice empathy

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harriet Sanders, a loving wife, mother, and grandma, has completed her new book "Ouch That Hurts": a contemplative work showing the great impact of bullying in one's self-esteem. The different scenarios presented in every page can help kids identify whether they are already being bullied or being a bully.

Sanders shares, "Bullying hurts. It doesn't matter who you are. If you or someone you know are be bullied, tell someone. Reach out for help because ouch, that hurts. LET'S STOMP OUT BULLYING."

Published by Page Publishing, Harriet Sanders' edifying tale aims to put an end to bullying. Words cut deeper than knives and the scars from it stay forever.

It takes zero dollars to be a nice person. So, always be kind.

Readers who wish to experience this introspective work can purchase "Ouch That Hurts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

