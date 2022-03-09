Author Telly Stories' new book "Lana Stresses Out: Book 2 of Lana's Adventures" is an inspiring tale about a young girl coping with a tough transition

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telly Stories, a psychology major and parent, has completed her new book "Lana Stresses Out: Book 2 of Lana's Adventures": an exploration of the exciting time before kindergarten that can also be scary for young ones. The Lana's Adventures stories are partly based on the author's experience helping a grandchild through their stresses in daily life after dealing with a traumatic event. Her hope is for these stories to touch others and bring light during difficult times that children may be faced with. She hopes readers enjoy these stories and find inspiration to help the children in their lives through whatever stresses they face. The first book in this series, "Silly Dreams," is written to help kids deal with bad dreams and night terrors.

"I have created these stories in an effort to assist young children to cope with daily struggles and life events," Stories said.

Published by Page Publishing, Stories' new book looks to help young children cope with natural transitions through school and see the possibilities of all the good things that could come from it.

The character Lana struggles with the thought of transitioning from pre-K to kindergarten. As a young girl who doesn't like change, she worries about leaving her current school where she knows the teacher and her friends. With the help of her grandpa, Lana is able to work through her fear and stress and be open to the change.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring story with all the little worriers in their lives can purchase "Lana Stresses Out: Book 2 of Lana's Adventures" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing