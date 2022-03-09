G. M. Beigi's newly released "From the Ghettos of Iran to the Streets of America" is an engaging memoir that explores one man's fight for survival

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From the Ghettos of Iran to the Streets of America": a potent exploration of behind the scenes in Iran. "From the Ghettos of Iran to the Streets of America" is the creation of published author G. M. Beigi, a resident of Texas who enjoys nature, quiet evenings, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
Beigi shares, "Read the true story of a man who risked everything to reach America for a better life. Follow his journey across the world to escape an oppressive government, gripped in political turmoil. He left the ghettos of Tehran for the tense streets of Germany, in which he found himself headfirst in Europe during the Munich massacre, then on through the wild border towns of Mexico, where he desperately tries to secure his freedom in America. See Iran from a different perspective, along with a man's fight to survive poverty and get back to the woman he loves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. M. Beigi's new book is a compelling discussion of the author's most pivotal life experiences.
Beigi shares a personal and open look into the highs and lows of life in Tehran, Germany, Mexico, and finally to a new beginning in America.
Consumers can purchase "From the Ghettos of Iran to the Streets of America" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "From the Ghettos of Iran to the Streets of America," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
