Madelyn Harman's newly released "Mini Mercies" is a moving arrangement of brief articles meant to encourage and nurture one's faith

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mini Mercies": an enjoyable journey of faith. "Mini Mercies" is the creation of published author Madelyn Harman, a native of Ontario who now resides in Manitoba.

Harman shares, "Life is a miracle, but it's also not smooth sailing. Through the various waves and rocky shores encountered, Mini-Mercies is a collection of encouraging and thought-provoking articles composed with the help and strength of our dear loving Father by the author.

"These words are written with the hope that they will enlighten others to the fact that we are not alone in the trials we face, the questions we have, and the doubts we fear.

"Let us bear in mind the words of Philippians 3:14 ('I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus') and Lamentations 3:22 ('It is of the Lord's mercies we are not consumed, His compassions fail not') as we continue on in our pathway of faith."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Madelyn Harman's new book carries a hopeful tone that aids readers in their spiritual path.

Harman shares in hopes of helping others to nurture and strengthen their connection with God.

Consumers can purchase "Mini Mercies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Mini Mercies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

