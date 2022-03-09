Madelyn Harman's newly released "Mini Mercies" is a moving arrangement of brief articles meant to encourage and nurture one's faith

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mini Mercies": an enjoyable journey of faith. "Mini Mercies" is the creation of published author Madelyn Harman, a native of Ontario who now resides in Manitoba.
Harman shares, "Life is a miracle, but it's also not smooth sailing. Through the various waves and rocky shores encountered, Mini-Mercies is a collection of encouraging and thought-provoking articles composed with the help and strength of our dear loving Father by the author.
"These words are written with the hope that they will enlighten others to the fact that we are not alone in the trials we face, the questions we have, and the doubts we fear.
"Let us bear in mind the words of Philippians 3:14 ('I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus') and Lamentations 3:22 ('It is of the Lord's mercies we are not consumed, His compassions fail not') as we continue on in our pathway of faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Madelyn Harman's new book carries a hopeful tone that aids readers in their spiritual path.
Harman shares in hopes of helping others to nurture and strengthen their connection with God.
Consumers can purchase "Mini Mercies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mini Mercies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.