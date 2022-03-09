Navoun Maxwell's newly released "Pressing Toward It" is an inspiring discussion of spiritual warfare and God's promise

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pressing Toward It": a potent reminder of the strength one can derive from dedicated faith. "Pressing Toward It" is the creation of published author Navoun Maxwell, a native of Hackensack, New Jersey, and a counseling graduate student at Grand Canyon University.
Maxwell shares, "Have you ever planned some of the things you wanted to do in life? Did you ever have a vision of something that you want to accomplish? Did you write the vision, worked toward it, but then obstacles were blocking your every move? If this is you, then this book is for you. The purpose of this book is to teach you how to overcome your circumstances. This book gives you the necessary tools on how to win the spiritual warfare that you're in. Whatever it is that you want to accomplish, be courageous and strong to press toward the mark. Use this book in its entirety to help navigate your position in the race to proceed forward to the finish line."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Navoun Maxwell's new book is an encouraging guide to working towards one's goals and dreams.
Maxwell shares a powerful message of hope, faith, and determination in the face of the dangers that work against one in the world.
Consumers can purchase "Pressing Toward It" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Pressing Toward It," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
