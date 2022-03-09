Greenberg Traurig London Expands Real Estate Finance Team with Daniyal Ansari

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The London office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to make strategic, high-level hires to expand its capabilities across sectors and markets with the addition of internationally renowned real estate finance lawyer Daniyal Ansari as a shareholder.

Ansari's work in real estate finance includes assisting clients with high-profile investment, development, and complex structured debt matters globally. He was previously a senior partner in the real estate finance team at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP.

"Daniyal is a highly regarded real estate finance expert and we are pleased he has chosen Greenberg Traurig as his new home. We are deeply committed to our European presence and growth strategy in a uniquely collaborative and unified manner and have 400 lawyers across our five European offices in London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, and Warsaw," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "In London, we have created a team designed to grow and support our overall European strategic development into the future. You can only establish such a team with high quality, respected lawyers like Daniyal and our existing team."

Earlier in 2022, in what was reported as one of the largest nonmerger moves among London law firms, a team of 18 completed its move to Greenberg Traurig's London office. The move created an expanded litigation, regulatory, and white collar hub in London designed to meet the needs of clients with multidisciplinary requirements on a global scale.

"During more than two decades as a real estate finance lawyer in London, Daniyal has proven himself a leader in the real estate sector," Greenberg Traurig London Real Estate Finance Shareholder Partha S. Pal said. "We look forward to having him at the firm as we provide an expanded offering to real estate clients."

"It is a pleasure to add Daniyal to our existing top-tier team here in London. We understand that moving a law practice is never a decision made in a vacuum and we are fortunate that coming to Greenberg Traurig made sense for him and his clients," Greenberg Traurig London Managing Shareholder and Co-Chair of its global Corporate Practice Fiona Adams said.

"The opportunity to help one of the biggest global legal names in the real estate sector build a market leading real estate finance business in London was irresistible, particularly given I had worked across the table from Greenberg Traurig on a number of financings and had been impressed by the quality of the firm," Ansari said. "Greenberg Traurig is a global real estate sector powerhouse, and I am looking forward to working with my colleagues in Europe and the United States to further develop our ability to help our clients on the most complex of transactions. The real estate sector team is already winning cutting-edge mandates for top-tier clients and is increasingly seen as one of the 'go to' firms in London for complex real estate sector work."

Ansari has previously worked with other senior members of the Greenberg Traurig team, at other firms or across the table on transactions. He acts for lenders, investors, and developers.

"With the arrival of Daniyal we will have a bench of senior partners with experience across complex investment and development finance, the range of asset classes and financing techniques from direct lending to securitization and structured finance. When combined with our strength in restructuring and tax we are excellently placed to help our clients with the most demanding of transactions. Our ambition is broad and deep," Pal said.

Ansari holds a Master of Laws from University of Cambridge and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Exeter and is qualified as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales. He is admitted to practice in England and Wales.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 450 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig's London Office: Greenberg Traurig, LLP in London has established itself as a multidisciplinary law firm, with nearly 120 lawyers and growing. The London office provides partner-led advice to domestic and international clients on a range of matters across the legal spectrum. Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig in London advise U.K. and multinational clients operating in many different sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, energy, real estate, financial services, automotive, retail and communications. For additional information, please visit http://www.gtlaw.com.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 lawyers in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

