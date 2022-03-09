New memoir shares how one woman survived and escaped an abusive marriage

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Covering love and heart break, the memoir "Angels Don't Live in Hell: Inspired by True Events" (published by Archway Publishing) shares Nadia's story of how she navigated an abusive marriage, divorce and counter-parenting with a narcissist. She shares the good, the bad, and the ugly, and the lessons she learned the hard way.

Nadia immigrated to the United States with her family as a little girl. Growing up poor, she found an unconventional way to make easy money and live a life she never imagined. With that financial freedom, she helped many of her family members, in more ways than one. Subsequently, she married a man and had two children. What she thought would be her seventh heaven, turned out to be a nightmare that would sink her into an abyss of despair.

The book talks about the ever-so-judged world of stripping. It discusses physical, financial, and emotional abuse. "Angels Don't Live in Hell" shares the sense of being deeply in love and living a lavish lifestyle of extreme wealth one minute, while being left without the bare necessities and despising her spouse the next. From love bombing to trauma bond issues, betrayals and lies, Nadia offers insight into experiencing narcissistic abuse and the effects of divorce, court proceedings, arrests, and counter-parenting issues.

The author hopes that by sharing her story, she can help others learn from her mistakes of being too forgiving.

"Angels Don't Live in Hell" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Angels-Dont-Live-Hell-Inspired-ebook/dp/B09RZRXB9Z.

"Angels Don't Live in Hell"

By Nadia

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 318 pages | ISBN 9781665717663

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 318 pages | ISBN 9781665717687

E-Book | 318 pages | ISBN 9781665717670

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Nadia immigrated to the United States with her family at the age of 7 and settled in Brooklyn, New York, but years later they moved to Connecticut. She, being a New Yorker at heart, with big city dreams started working in NYC as a topless dancer at America's most renowned gentleman's club. While working there, she made connections that launched her acting career, which was always her dream. Although she had some success, spending 10 years married to a controlling, abusive narcissist took her away from her dream. After divorcing him for the sake of her children, the author resumed her acting career.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE Archway Publishing