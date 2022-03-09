P. Dalton Simms's newly released "A Boy Named Jesus" is an engaging faith-based narrative meant to encourage juvenile readers to trust in God's promise

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Boy Named Jesus": a charming narrative for young readers that are beginning to understand their faith. "A Boy Named Jesus" is the creation of published author P. Dalton Simms.

Simms shares, "I must express my eternal gratitude to the Holy Spirit whose inspiration brought light to the writing of this book.

"Truly all good wisdom, knowledge, and understanding are the sources.

"I received the inspiration to write this book in 2008, and when it was completed, I had put it aside because I realize that it needed editing.

"I was also concerned about acquiring suitable illustrations.

"I was very privileged to attend a promotion event for Eulene Greenland's book, Thoughts and Tales, which motivated me to finish my own book.

"To Dr. Lena Woodhouse, as I typed away on my computer, she was there when the title A Boy Named Jesus came to me.

"Also to Dr. Noel Paris, he read the text and approved it.

"My granddaughter, Brenna R. Coy, also read my book to her daughter.

"Brielle George, they both loved it.

"Special thanks to Pastor Samuel and Millicent James for the many times she made suggestions on the publication of this book, A Boy Named Jesus.

"She also contributed the initial payment.

"I must also acknowledge the many times I have called upon her and Eulene to assist in reviewing the work in this book.

"They were at my service in lending a hand in the final review and editing.

"Thanks to my dear friend Aurille Moore, who always gives me inspiration.

"Also to Chanda Lennon and Patricia Brown, who also assisted.

"The boy Jesus became the man Christ Jesus, who has made many great impressions in the lives of countless persons with whom he came into contact.

"Even as a child Jesus is known to have impacted so many lives in so many different ways.

"And even presently, surely, he can and is still making great differences in the lives of all who may allow him. So without questioning, I would like to appeal to any reader to kindly allow Christ Jesus, through the Holy Spirit, to lead you, and then choose to follow.

"Let us encourage each other by the reading, hearing, teaching, and doing of God's holy Word.

"I truly hope that this book will be an inspiration to its readers and hearers."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P. Dalton Simms's new book will delight and inspire young readers to learn more about the boy who would become known as the Savior.

Consumers can purchase "A Boy Named Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Boy Named Jesus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

