H. N. Smith's newly released "The Adventures of Wobbles McGrue and the Jewel Thieves" is a delightfully imaginative tale of a precocious little boy

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Wobbles McGrue and the Jewel Thieves": a charming and imaginative juvenile fiction. "The Adventures of Wobbles McGrue and the Jewel Thieves" is the creation of published author H. N. Smith, a loving husband and father who owns a successful small business and resides in Arizona.

Smith shares, "Michael is a small boy with a big imagination. When his mother's priceless diamond ring is stolen, he casts aside his toy blocks, dons his cowboy hat, and becomes Sheriff Wobbles McGrue, a rootin'-tootin' cowboy with a heart brave and true. Join Wobbles and his sidekick Rabbit and his trusty steed Pokey Joe as they ride off for adventure."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H. N. Smith's new book is a fun western adventure that will delight and entertain.

Smith shares a playful and light-hearted narrative for the sheer enjoyment of young readers.

Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Wobbles McGrue and the Jewel Thieves" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

