Author Shelly Salemassi's new book "Lady and the Ten-Time World Champ: Going the Distance with Hector Macho Camacho" shares an impactful real-life love story

WOODHAVEN, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shelly Salemassi, who has worked in the real estate industry for over twenty-five years, has completed her new book "Lady and the Ten-Time World Champ: Going the Distance with Hector Macho Camacho": a gripping and potent work that shares the author's experiences in her relationship with Hector "Macho" Camacho.

Author Shelly Salemassi and Hector "Macho" Camacho never should have crossed paths, but in a twist of fate, one night in a casino in Canada, they literally bumped into each other. He came over on a boat from Detroit because he had a felony and couldn't cross the bridge. She had to be talked into coming to an exhibition fight by her friends.

For the next fifteen years, Hector gave her a life she would never have experienced or dreamed of on her own—grand openings, HBO parties, flying first class, Fight Night benefits, limos, and luxury. Then, on November 20, 2012, she was in a bar in Dearborn shooting pool with her friends when she received a call from her sister telling her to turn on the TV. That night, her life was forever changed.

Salemassi begins her work, writing, "I've taken this hop to New York many times before—I could do it in my sleep—but this time, it will be very different. That's for certain. I'm not sure what to expect from this trip though. I have no idea what's going to happen when I get to the Bronx, let alone what I'm going to do with the rest of my life. The only thing I know for sure is this: he won't be picking me up from the airport…because he's dead."

She continues, "My god, he's really gone. I still can't grasp it. Hector Camacho, one of the greatest boxers of his age and the one great love of my life, is dead at the age of fifty. If this were a nightmare, he'd have awoken me from it by now. That's the only way I know this is real."

Published by Page Publishing, Shelly Salemassi's powerful work invites readers into the author's grieving process as she grapples with the unthinkable loss of her partner.

Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Lady and the Ten-Time World Champ: Going the Distance with Hector Macho Camacho" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing