LeRoy E. Walters's newly released "The Bible 4 My Child" is a modern interpretation of the Bible meant to inspire the current generation

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Bible 4 My Child": a potent reminder of the need for spiritual education in today's world. "The Bible 4 My Child" is the creation of published author LeRoy E. Walters, who entered the army when he was seventeen years old and served for over twenty years. He is married and has one son, five daughters, thirteen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Walters shares, "I was on the nightshift at work and listening to Christian radio. I heard some references to the Bible that I did not agree with. I decided that I needed to read and study the Bible.

"This book is an interpretation of the Bible put in today's terms. It mainly references the Old Testament and the book of Mathew in the New Testament. This book is the culmination of fifty years of study."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LeRoy E. Walters's new book will challenge and empower believers who seek a deeper understanding of scripture.

