Janet K. Jurecic's new book "Snow Wind and Ice" is an entertaining short read meant to draw a smile to one's face

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janet K. Jurecic, a talented writer from Michigan, has completed her new book "Snow Wind and Ice": an amusing collection of stories inspired from the author's experience in the Navy. Here, she invites readers to come along with her as she explores the world inside her imagination.

Jurecic shares, "The story is a short one, written by the inspiration of God. At times interspersed with jokes and biblical wisdom.

It focuses on a journey of sorts while being in the US Navy and life after service.

I wanted to write down my thoughts and feelings; I just could not keep them to myself. And I hope the reader enjoys the book as much as I enjoyed researching and putting into words what I was feeling."

Published by Page Publishing, Janet K. Jurecic's interesting tale is a reflection of the author's thoughts, emotions, and dreams.

The read is fun and truly captivating.

Readers who wish to experience this lighthearted work can purchase "Snow Wind and Ice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing