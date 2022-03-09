Author Michael Egbert's new book "The Legend of Bob" is a heartwarming story celebrating the life and extraordinary talents of a very special feline

LAMONI, Iowa, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Egbert, a recent retiree who has authored four prior works and is looking forward to devoting more time to indulge his passion for writing, has completed his new book "The Legend of Bob": a heartwarming fictional story honoring the astonishing mind and heart of the incredible cat who entered their home and stole their hearts.

The author shares, "This is the story about a remarkable cat named Bob. He came into my life one cold and snowy night. Bob looked to be just an ordinary cat, but don't let that fool you. He was a tabby, and nothing about him stood out to make him any different from any other cat. He was an affectionate cat that sought attention and enjoyed being petted and having his ears scratched. He had a soft purr, which was almost nonstop whenever you gave him attention.

Bob, as it turns out, was no ordinary cat. I recognized almost immediately that Bob was different the very night I brought him inside our home after rescuing him from the raging snowstorm out- side. Just how different, I would come to learn over the next few months. The first thing I noticed was that he was so observant. He watched everything closely with a great deal of interest. He had a curiosity that was different from the other cats I had ever been around. I had the feeling he was carefully studying every detail as though he had an intense desire to learn new things, but at the same time, it appeared almost like he was making mental notes and filing them away in his mind to be recalled again later when it became necessary sometime in the future.

Bob was firmly securing his place in our house and our hearts. I didn't know where Bob came from or where he'd been before that snowy night we first met, but he had a home with us, as far as I was concerned, for the rest of his life."

