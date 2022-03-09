Calvin Menefield's newly released "Gracen Homeschools" is a charming tale of a young boy's experiences with homeschooling during the pandemic

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gracen Homeschools": a delightful family story that explores the changes weathered during the pandemic. "Gracen Homeschools" is the creation of published author Calvin Menefield.
Menefield shares, "This book is not only a great story, but it's also a great learning and relating tool that will help all children around the world relate and take interest in virtual homeschooling as it will be a part of our world's history that our children and children to come will read about as one of many changes that took place during this pandemic. Understand that as your child reads this story, it's not just any kid's book but history in the making."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Calvin Menefield's new book is an enjoyable tale of family, faith, and overcoming life's valleys.
Menefield shares a story based in his son's experiences with adjusting to homeschooling.
Consumers can purchase "Gracen Homeschools" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Gracen Homeschools," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
