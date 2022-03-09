Lynda Stallwood, PhD, RN's newly released "A Cadence Chronicle" is an engaging and inspiring devotional journal that will bring God to the forefront of each day

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Cadence Chronicle: Read, Resonate, and Respond to the Holy Spirit A Reflective Journal for Today and Beyond": a trifold pursuit to a powerful conversation with God. "A Cadence Chronicle: Read, Resonate, and Respond to the Holy Spirit A Reflective Journal for Today and Beyond" is the creation of published author Lynda Stallwood, PhD, RN, a loving wife, mother and grandmother who has gained confidence in communicating with God through reading, resonating and responding in prayer and journaling and desires others to enjoy the same.
Stallwood shares, "The architecture for this book format stems from the cadence call used by armed services where the leader calls out a cadence (phrase) in a specific tempo that is echoed by the soldiers. The cadence call instills unity among the troop's movement and work. We too can hear and respond to God's cadence call to us. Doing so requires positioning ourselves through prayer and nearness to Him so we are able to hear Him. That process is facilitated by the compilation of devotions, prayers, and praise reports in this book. They have a corporate goal of generating a three-pronged approach to drawing closer to God: reading, resonating, and responding to Him. The first prong, reading, is addressed by reviewing the devotions, prayers, and praise reports. They provide a glimpse into the common human experience with scriptural support. Resonating, the second prong, is perhaps the most exciting. This is where quiet contemplation and active listening birthed through prayer collide. Here is where we seek to hear the voice of the Holy Spirit similar to military troops responding to the cadence call from their leader. Finally, the response prong allows for your active participation in chronicling impressions that come to mind during the resonating period. Writing space is provided for the completion of this step.
"The outcome of the previously listed steps is prayer. All God-focused prayers are worthy. They help us to see, hear, and respond to Him. They also help us in the circumstances we find ourselves in. If you are newly developing your prayer life, prayer strategies are provided in this book, offering some guidance as you discover your personal prayer pattern."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynda Stallwood, PhD, RN's new book will encourage readers on their spiritual journey through careful reflection and discussion of relevant scripture.
Consumers can purchase "A Cadence Chronicle: Read, Resonate, and Respond to the Holy Spirit A Reflective Journal for Today and Beyond" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Cadence Chronicle: Read, Resonate, and Respond to the Holy Spirit A Reflective Journal for Today and Beyond," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.