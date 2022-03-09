Lynda Stallwood, PhD, RN's newly released "A Cadence Chronicle" is an engaging and inspiring devotional journal that will bring God to the forefront of each day

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Cadence Chronicle: Read, Resonate, and Respond to the Holy Spirit A Reflective Journal for Today and Beyond": a trifold pursuit to a powerful conversation with God. "A Cadence Chronicle: Read, Resonate, and Respond to the Holy Spirit A Reflective Journal for Today and Beyond" is the creation of published author Lynda Stallwood, PhD, RN, a loving wife, mother and grandmother who has gained confidence in communicating with God through reading, resonating and responding in prayer and journaling and desires others to enjoy the same.

Stallwood shares, "The architecture for this book format stems from the cadence call used by armed services where the leader calls out a cadence (phrase) in a specific tempo that is echoed by the soldiers. The cadence call instills unity among the troop's movement and work. We too can hear and respond to God's cadence call to us. Doing so requires positioning ourselves through prayer and nearness to Him so we are able to hear Him. That process is facilitated by the compilation of devotions, prayers, and praise reports in this book. They have a corporate goal of generating a three-pronged approach to drawing closer to God: reading, resonating, and responding to Him. The first prong, reading, is addressed by reviewing the devotions, prayers, and praise reports. They provide a glimpse into the common human experience with scriptural support. Resonating, the second prong, is perhaps the most exciting. This is where quiet contemplation and active listening birthed through prayer collide. Here is where we seek to hear the voice of the Holy Spirit similar to military troops responding to the cadence call from their leader. Finally, the response prong allows for your active participation in chronicling impressions that come to mind during the resonating period. Writing space is provided for the completion of this step.

"The outcome of the previously listed steps is prayer. All God-focused prayers are worthy. They help us to see, hear, and respond to Him. They also help us in the circumstances we find ourselves in. If you are newly developing your prayer life, prayer strategies are provided in this book, offering some guidance as you discover your personal prayer pattern."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynda Stallwood, PhD, RN's new book will encourage readers on their spiritual journey through careful reflection and discussion of relevant scripture.

