Tarwo Boley's newly released "US Economic Reconstruction Proposal Project" is an articulate treatise on a potential economic package

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "US Economic Reconstruction Proposal Project": an engrossing presentation on a potential remedy to lack of funding for needed infrastructure projects. "US Economic Reconstruction Proposal Project" is the creation of published author Tarwo Boley.

Boley shares, "This book is all about forming and legalizing of the US TAXPAYER INVESTMENTS FUNDS AUTONOMOUS BUREAU—that is intended to finance investments by a special contribution by the US taxpayers in and out of the United States; and the forty-five trillion dollars economic reconstruction and revolving funds administration will administrate all US taxpayers investment programs and projects. These funds will help invest in the US infrastructures, like super modern highways, airports, seaports, housing projects, fast-speed train and railroad networks, automobiles, household materials, construction materials, etc. that will reflect twenty-second century technologies and renewable energy. These investments will create billions of jobs and reboot the US economy than ever before.

"All we need is American patriotism and the sound educational process that will empower the local communities about these economic bills. Nothing is impossible. But the possibility of achieving good results can never be an easy task."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tarwo Boley's new book is an informative and thought-provoking presentation of a strategic economical plan.

