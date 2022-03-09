See how one prince uncovers corruption while working to improve his people's lives in new novel

ONTARIO, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A prince goes undercover in the kingdom of Terra Qurayshia where he must keep his identity secret to help the royal family create a better monarchy in Ashraf Habbak's new thriller and romance titled, "Prince Undercover" (published by Archway Publishing).
Mansour, the prince, poses as a foreigner in his own kingdom to observe the life of his people as part of a Royal Strategic Plan to make major improvements in Terra Qurayshia. In the process, while running for his life, he uncovers corruption in the kingdom and in Arlandica. "Prince Undercover," which was inspired by some real events, addresses contemporary social and political issues.
Habbak hopes that his novel will show readers "a true and positive image about Islam and a hope for overcoming challenges for a better future."
An excerpt for the book reads:
"You are a smart young lady, but it's not enough just to be smart; you have to still work hard to achieve a lot in life and be successful. Part of being smart or becoming smarter is to distinguish between the different levels of good and the different levels of bad. Efficient or less efficient. Worthwhile or filler."
"Prince Undercover" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon
"Prince Undercover"
By Ashraf Habbak
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 296 pages | ISBN 9781665712408
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 296 pages | ISBN 9781665712392
E-Book | 296 pages | ISBN 9781665712415
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Ashraf Habbak was born and raised in Egypt. He has studied, lived, and worked in England, the United States, Saudi Arabia and now resides in the United States with his wife.
