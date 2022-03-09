Judah Devoreaux's newly released "The Book" is a thought-provoking evaluation of modern society's ills

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Book": a gripping argument for a significant spiritual cleansing. "The Book" is the creation of published author Judah Devoreaux.

Devoreaux shares, "The Book encompasses numerous modern occurrences and their direct correlation to the spiritual well-being of society as a whole. It takes us to the common thread of the simple formula to spiritual calm."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judah Devoreaux's new book will challenge and encourage all to do better in any way capable.

Devoreaux provides a thoughtful and engaging message within the pages of this stimulating treatise.

