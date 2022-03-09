Author Sue Houle's new book "Spirits" is a beautiful collection of photographs that have captured both the worldly and supernatural

DEMING, N.M., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sue Houle, an Emmy Award-winning photojournalist who has documented wild-life and native groups in various regions around the world, has completed her new book "Spirits": a stirring assortment of stories and photographs that bring to life mystical beings alongside the natural world.
"From the photographs in the following pages, I propose to make these delightful beings as much a reality for you as I can," writes Houle. "It is best that I try at the outset to make it clear why I have some special advantages for this project. I have never been discouraged in my observations of the invisible worlds as a child as my mother was a psychic and in later years developed my seership with an illumined master called Rama for a period of nine years. In my travels as a writer and photojournalist, I met many people who have this ability to peer into the invisible world but were afraid to discuss it for fear of ridicule. For this and other reasons, the not uncommon power among children to see them, has in me persisted. Then I had the good fortune of connecting with working psychics when I arrived in California from Boston over twenty-seven years ago through the medium of photography. Therefore, what I have here set down is not the imagination of an isolated child. It is information and visual proof gathered from many contacts and conversations with psychics and my involvement and study with the invisible kingdoms from around the world in circumstances perfectly natural, however unusual."
Published by Page Publishing, Sue Houle's charming photos will delight readers who are open enough to see the mysteries of the world and the spirits that have existed since the beginning. Houle presents a surreal collection that manages to capture the beauty of nature while exposing the magic that surrounds each living being.
Readers who wish to experience this fantastical work can purchase "Spirits" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.