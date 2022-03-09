Author Tina Russek's new book "Perfect Planning 4 Life!" is an interactive workbook that will help readers organize all the goals they wish to accomplish every year

SUNLAND, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tina Russek, former Radio Talk Show Host of "Tina Talk" at KRLA 870 AM, a professional organizer, home designer, as well as a motivational speaker and artist has completed her new book "Perfect Planning 4 Life! A Workbook for the Art of Time Management, Setting Your Goals, and Achieving Your Full Potential": an invaluable guide for anyone seeking greater organization order in their personal and professional life.

The author writes, "Have you ever wondered how some people get so much done every day, every week, and every year? How do they do it? What magic ability are they blessed with that you're not?

I have good news! The secret of goal setting is in this book. It's a friendly and step-by-step process to plan, identify, and accomplish all your goals every year that will fall under eight different categories.

It's life planning made simple! 'Perfect Planning 4 Life: The Workbook' will soon be invaluable to you. Use it every day and keep track of your accomplishments. The more you use it, the more you get out of it!

Good luck and happy planning! You can do this!"

Published by Page Publishing, Tina Russek's engrossing book is an interactive guide to organization for avid self-help readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Perfect Planning 4 Life! A Workbook for the Art of Time Management, Setting Your Goals, and Achieving Your Full Potential" at bookstores everywhere, or online at http://www.pagepublishing.com/books/?book=perfect-planning-4-life or at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

