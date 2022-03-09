Author Maria Venegas' new book "No Greater Joy" is a captivating work that shares the moving true story of how the author and her husband first met

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maria Venegas, who has been happily married for over twenty-five years and renewed her vows on November 15, 2019, has completed her new book "No Greater Joy": a gripping work that shares the incredible story of how the author and her husband first met each other.

Author Maria Venegas hopes this book continues to touch the hearts of all who read it. She wishes for all her readers to know that with patience and prayer, they too will find their soulmate.

This book expresses the unwavering trust the author has in God. When she finally let go of all her troubles and worries and fully gave herself to God, he heard her and answered her prayers.

Published by Page Publishing, Maria Venegas's meaningful tale reflects the author's hope to inspire readers on their journeys of faith and love.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "No Greater Joy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

