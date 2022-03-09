Joe B. Lamphere's newly released "Hope in a Broken World" is a compelling exploration of biblical themes regarding faith during the trying times of life

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hope in a Broken World: Five Principles of F.A.I.T.H.: Not Only When You Endure Various Trials but How to Persevere and Rejoice in the Midst of Them": a potent reminder of the importance of leaning into one's faith to overcome any worldly challenge. "Hope in a Broken World: Five Principles of F.A.I.T.H.: Not Only When You Endure Various Trials but How to Persevere and Rejoice in the Midst of Them" is the creation of published author Joe B. Lamphere, a devoted husband and loving father of three who has had a successful career in the international logistics industry. Since 2003, Lamphere has pursued an alternative path and has since received a bachelor's degree in 2007 and his master's degree in 2009 from the University of Phoenix.

Lamphere shares, "Life in a broken world is complicated, and does not lend itself to simple explanations. Where do we turn to help us find hope in this life? In this book, Hope in a Broken World, Joe B. Lamphere shows us inspirational stories in the Bible about godly men and women who have been preserved for us as examples of faith as a response to suffering, difficulty, and injustice. God's Word teaches us how the 'faith challenges' of those who lived so long ago can shape our character and help us get to know the Lord better in our lives today.

"Each chapter features a faith principle, a memory verse, a question to think about, and insightful ways to exercise faith not only when you endure trials of many kinds but how to persevere and rejoice in the midst of them.

"Things are changing at a rapid pace. The good news is that God is in control - even when things look like they're out of control. God is still in control. It's encouraging to know that God takes broken hearts and spirits and kindly restores, heals, and transforms them. In these troubling times, there is hope. The hope we have is Jesus. Our hope in this life is anchored on the very promises of God, the character of God, the faithfulness of God, and the sovereignty of God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joe B. Lamphere's new book will inspire and captivate the imagination as readers witness parallels between today's challenges and those experienced during biblical times.

Lamphere shares in hopes of helping others find a path through the valleys of life through resilient faith.

