Author Frances Nelson's new book "Al, Mickey, and Me" is a delightful true story of second chances and how Disneyland changed the author's life forever

MODESTO, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frances Nelson, who lives in Northern California, has completed her new book "Al, Mickey, and Me": a gripping and potent work that fills readers with a sense of hope, adventure, and purpose.
Author Frances Nelson discusses the meaning behind her work, writing, "I have written this short story to share my thankfulness to our Lord and show people to always look forward to the gifts he has for us. I am still in awe of how magical it has been that Alfred and I reconnected after fifty years. We had not seen each other since high school, and it is a little crazy how fast it all seemed to happen. On January 4, 2013, I was sharing my story to my granddaughters of how I met Al on our Disneyland high school trip in 1962. On January 9, I received my very first Facebook message from Alfred, and four days later, on January 13, he was at my front door with a cute card and a box of candy; it was my birthday. He had flown in from Minnesota to visit with his family in San Francisco Bay Area and came to Modesto, about one hour and a half away, the same morning to wish me a happy birthday. It was so amazing and a lovely surprise."
Published by Page Publishing, Frances Nelson's feel-good tale encourages readers to explore their own connections and perhaps find paths of their own to venture down again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Al, Mickey, and Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
